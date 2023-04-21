Police | Two large fires in Tampere – The cases may be connected

The police are asking for observations about two fires that happened around the same time in Tampere’s Kaukajärvi and Messukylä. The fires broke out only three kilometers apart.

in Tampere there were two fires at midnight on Thursday and Friday, which the police suspect was started by someone. At this point in the investigation, the police do not know whether the perpetrator was the same person, says the crime commissioner Antti Uusipäikka.

The first fire happened in Kaukajärvi, where the old parish house caught fire on Thursday early afternoon at around one o’clock. The parish hall, which was no longer in use, was almost completely destroyed in the fire.

Another fire broke out in Tampere on the night between Thursday and Friday. The industrial hall located next to the train track in Messukylä was destroyed in the fire. The fire was discovered after midnight.

The Police Department of Inner Finland is asking for observations about the fires in its announcement on Friday.

The police have learned that three young men had been spotted at the parish hall. Before the fire broke out, there were also other people staying there.

Accident sites located only three kilometers apart. The police suspect that the industrial hall was intentionally set on fire. The investigation title of the parish fire is also destruction work.

The location tells For the morning paperthat the cases may be connected to each other.

“No one has been arrested. In the cases, it has not been possible to rule out a crime, because no natural ignition cause for the fires has been found,” says Uusipäikka.

The two fires are linked by their close location and time, but the police are not aware of any other common factor so far.

Uusipaikka describes that sometimes cases may have so-called copy characteristics. By this he means that one fire may have inspired someone to another.

