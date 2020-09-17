Police Two Helsinki constables got a gate ban at their workplace, chiefs and prosecutor investigate men’s use of leisure time

The purpose of the gate ban is to secure reports, ie to prevent men from destroying their e-mails, for example.

17.9. 16:21

Helsinki the police department has issued a gate ban on two of its constables to the police station. The police department, along with the prosecutor, is investigating the use of the men in their free time, and the purpose of the gate ban is to ensure that they do not get messed up the evidence.

Deputy Chief of Police Heikki Kopperoinen confirms the information about the gate ban but does not yet agree to say exactly what it is all about.

“We are now investigating what the police can do in their spare time, what activities they can participate in, what they belong to and what is suitable for the police to use,” Kopperoinen describes.

One of those banned from the gate works as chief constable in law enforcement, the other is a senior constable on the criminal investigation side.

Statement began when the police department received information about an individual case in the summer. When it was investigated, more was found.

Kopperoinen does not want to say whether both men are involved in the same case.

“Yes and no,” he replies.

The police department informed the prosecutor at an early stage in case something criminal was detected in the operation. The prosecutor acts as the director of investigation in police criminal cases.

District Prosecutor Heikki Stenius says he cannot comment on the case at this stage because investigations are underway.

Even if it is not a crime, the police procedure may become subject to other assessments by supervisors. According to the Police Administration Act, a police officer must behave in both his or her official and private life in such a way that it is not liable to jeopardize confidence in the proper performance of the duties of the police.

Constables has not been arrested, but a civil service process is underway. The management of the Helsinki Police Department makes decisions about the near future.

Although men have not been arrested, they have been barred from coming to work. According to Kopperoinen, this ensures that they cannot get cluttered with reports, for example by deleting their emails.

One of the men who were banned from the gate a few years ago attracted public attention in their speeches about asylum seekers. It is not known to HS whether the ongoing investigations are related to these matters.

HS did not reach either constable to comment on the matter.