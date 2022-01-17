Police Two drunk drivers were wounded by police at night behind the wheel of the same car

The night before Monday, police in southwestern Finland caught two intoxicated drivers behind the wheel of the same car in Vakka-Suomi. Men are suspected of aggravated drunk driving.

Two The drunk driver was wounded by the police last night behind the wheel of the same car in Vakka-Suomi.

Police in southwestern Finland stopped a car for the first time for inspection at Eurantie in Laitila at midnight. The man who was driving the car at that time blew about 1.3 per mille into a police breathalyzer.

Police suspect the man of gross drunk driving and driving the vehicle without the required driving license.

Slightly police later stopped the same car on Ketunkalliontie in Uusikaupunki. This time, the car was driven by another man, who, too, blew into the police breathalyzer the limit of gross drunk driving, about 2.3 per mille.

Another driver is also suspected of aggravated drunk driving. He was sentenced to a temporary driving ban.