Police Two died in a fire in a detached house in Seinäjoki

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 27, 2020
in World
The fire had started inside the house.

Two people died in a fire in a detached house in Seinäjoki on Saturday, the Ostrobothnian police inform.

Police received a burglar alarm at the emergency center at 11 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, the house burned down.

The rescue service put out a fire that was confined to that house. Smoke divers found two people dead in the house. Both were born in the 1970s. According to preliminary police reports, they were residents of the house.

Fire had started inside the house and was not tentatively suspected to involve other people.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire and other matters related to the incident.

