Police Two cars were destroyed in a fire in Malmi, Helsinki, on Sunday night, police need clues about events

Helsinki police are asking for clues about the suspected damage that happened in the parking lot on Viljatie after midnight on Sunday, March 7.

Helsinki the police received a notification on Sunday night at 00.40 that the car was on fire at Viljatie in Malmi. The fire also spread to the car next door.

Two cars were destroyed in the fire and the third was damaged by heat.

“According to police estimates, the car was intentionally set on fire,” says the director of investigation, the commissioner for crime Anne Hietala in the bulletin.

According to an eyewitness, a man dressed in darkness, whose identity is still unclear, left the scene.

The police request possible information and eyewitness observations of the incident to the address [email protected] or during office hours by phone 0295475433.