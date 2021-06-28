The police are tracking a false profile created by Lázaro Barbosa, suspected of murdering a family in a rural area of ​​Ceilândia Norte (DF) and of shooting people and holding hostages in the municipality of Cocalzinho de Goiás (GO). Through an account created on a stolen cell phone in the district of Edilândia, Lázaro, a fugitive for 19 days, followed news about the hunt itself.

The account created on the Instagram network had no publications. The profile attributed to Lázaro follows various media outlets and, in the last 24 hours, has reached 2,800 followers, against less than 40 registered until this Saturday (June 26, 2021).

In the early afternoon of the 19th day of searches, several teams from the task force checked a farm in Edilândia, which the fugitive had invaded, but found no one. The property had its gate broken, which prompted an operation by the Scientific Police, which sent vehicles and a helicopter. Barriers are still set up in rural areas of Edilândia and the neighboring district of Girassol to check who passes.

Also this Sunday afternoon (June 27), the 2nd ERB (Radio Base Station) was handed over by the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro. Used in the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games, the equipment allows the connection between cell phones through a fixed station, helping in long-range searches, where communication between different teams is usually difficult.

The 1st ERB had been granted by the Military Police last Tuesday (22.jun). The transport of the stations, which include 15-meter high transmission towers, was the responsibility of the Military Fire Department of Rio de Janeiro.

With information from Brazil Agency.

