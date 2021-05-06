Unpleasant scenes in an IC to Hamburg. An AfD politician is said to have messed with railway staff and the police. But they throw him off the train!

Lower Saxony / Bremen – This trip ended with an expulsion for an AfD politician! As the “Bild” newspaper reports, an AfD parliamentary group leader in an IC between Osnabrück and Bremen was noticed unpleasantly. The incident is said to have occurred on April 27, 2021.

It all started with the man refusing to wear a mask. He showed a certificate, but according to the Bremen Federal Police it was extremely dubious. Only after a long discussion with a conductor does the politician put on mouth and nose protection. But as soon as the train leaves, it drops it off again.

Then it gets really uncomfortable again, but no chance: the police and Deutsche Bahn kick the heated one AfD mask refuser * from the train! He has to get off in Bremen. The train continues to Hamburg without him. Now the mysterious doctor's certificate should be examined more closely.