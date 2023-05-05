Police | Three police cars took part in the pursuit of a bike thief in the heart of Helsinki

When several police patrols were free, an unusual pursuit of the bike thief began. The suspect may still be identified from camera recordings.

Thursday night The extraordinary chase of a suspected bike thief seen on the Esplanade in Helsinki was caused by favorable conditions for the chase, says the police.

In total, three police cars were involved in the incident.

The chased person was still unreachable at noon on Friday, but it is still possible to find him.

About bike theft the suspect who was chased was not suspected of any act more serious than bike theft, says Helsinki Police’s head of investigation, the crime commissioner Ville Niskanen.

“The police received information about the incident through the emergency center, and the police are trying to catch the incidents with their own blood. In general, reports of bicycle thefts come to the police as online reports several days after the theft. Then there is very little that can be done, if there is no information about the suspected perpetrator, for example a video recording,” says Niskanen.

When information about Thursday’s incident at Esplanadi came to the attention of the police, three police patrols nearby were able to join the investigation of the suspected bike theft. “It was active police activity,” says Niskanen.

“All the patrols in the area hear the bloody show. Those patrols who are not busy with other tasks can join in,” explains Niskanen.

“However, it cannot be assumed that three cars will always be present for a theft.”

Pursued however, the suspected bike thief managed to escape. He fled to the Railway Station and boarded the train. The bike was later found in Espoo, and the place where it was found can be used to determine where the suspect traveled by train.

Niskanen says that the escapee might still be identified with the help of the train’s camera recordings. They are also trying to find out the owner of the bike.

