Police from the American state of Maryland threatened the five-year-old boy with beatings for skipping school and was caught on video. Details of the incident are reported by the Daily Mail.

The incident occurred on January 14, 2020, but the state police department released a video from a body camera of one of the law enforcement officers only on Friday, March 26.

In January, police found a five-year-old boy on the street one block from East Silver Spring Elementary School and took him back to the school, where they were met by a school administrator.

The footage shows how a policeman forcibly seats a child crying with fear on a chair in the director’s office. Shut up quickly! I hope your mother allowed me to beat you, ”the officer shouted at the boy.

In the next video, a child is sitting in a room with his mother, a school representative and two police officers in the same room. The officer ties the handcuffs on the boy’s wrist and continues to scold him.

“Do you know what this is? These are handcuffs. Do you know what they are for? For people who do not want to obey and do not know what to do! ” – the policeman teaches the boy.

The publication reports that the child’s mother later filed a lawsuit against law enforcement agencies, claiming that her son was injured. The family’s lawyers said they would seek justice and compensation for non-pecuniary damage.

