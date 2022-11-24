The first blurred images of four rioters, who were involved in the violent actions surrounding the Sinterklaas arrival in Staphorst last Saturday, have been shown. That happened tonight on the TV show A closer look (RTV East). The foursome must report to the police before Tuesday morning, otherwise they will be recognizable in the picture.
Anton van Noorel
