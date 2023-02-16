Police | There was also a notification about a suspicious package from the party office of the Christian Democrats

The police are on the scene at the party office of the Christian Democrats, where a suspicious package has been reported.

Christian Democrats the party office on Karjalankatu in Alppila has received a notification about a suspicious package, the Helsinki police say on the messaging service Twitter.

The police are there and are investigating the situation.

Earlier on Thursday was toldthat a suspicious package that resembled an explosive in appearance had come with the mail to the party office of the Left Alliance.

