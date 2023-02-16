Saturday, February 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Police | There was also a notification about a suspicious package from the party office of the Christian Democrats

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Police | There was also a notification about a suspicious package from the party office of the Christian Democrats

The police are on the scene at the party office of the Christian Democrats, where a suspicious package has been reported.

Christian Democrats the party office on Karjalankatu in Alppila has received a notification about a suspicious package, the Helsinki police say on the messaging service Twitter.

The police are there and are investigating the situation.

Earlier on Thursday was toldthat a suspicious package that resembled an explosive in appearance had come with the mail to the party office of the Left Alliance.

The news is updated.

#Police #notification #suspicious #package #party #office #Christian #Democrats

See also  Videogames make their leap into the world of NFTs official
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Most health claims about infant formula have no scientific basis

Most health claims about infant formula have no scientific basis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result