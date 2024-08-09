Police | There was a shooting in Jätkäsaari early on Saturday

Police|The police have made arrests in connection with the incident.

Helsinki There was a shooting in Jätkäsaari early on Saturday.

Inspector Janne Laukkanen says that the police were assigned to Jätkäsaari at about half past one in the morning.

According to him, the police got there quickly. Ten police patrols joined the mission, four of which participated in the mission on the spot.

Laukkanen says that the police have made arrests in connection with the task, but at this stage he does not say how many have been arrested or what are the criminal titles of the criminal report.

– One or two shots were fired. The police have conducted a preliminary investigation on the spot. No one was injured, and no one was hit.

According to the police, no bystanders were in danger in the situation. According to Laukkanen, all parties involved in the situation are known to the police and under control.

At this stage, he cannot say where the situation that led to the shots had started.

Around half past three in the morning, the police were on the scene doing the last steps.

At this stage, the police also do not comment on the age of the parties involved.