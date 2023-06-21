Two women were attacked by a man near Neuschwanstein Castle and pushed down a gorge, one succumbed to her injuries. Tourists who were nearby at the time of the crime have now testified.

DThe police have little doubt about the course of the act of violence near Neuschwanstein Castle. Two day tourists testified as witnesses to the police, as a spokesman for the police headquarters in Swabia South/West said on Wednesday. The two were therefore close at the time of the crime.

According to the police’s previous findings, a 30-year-old tourist from the USA pushed a 21-year-old and her girlfriend, who was one year older, into a ravine in Schwangau in the Allgäu on Wednesday last week, the younger woman later died in the hospital. The man in custody is being investigated on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and a sexual offence.

The 22-year-old was released from the hospital last Friday and described the crime to the police. Based on the statements of the two witnesses, there is no reasonable doubt about the descriptions of the woman, said the spokesman. The investigators are currently assuming that the crime was accidental and that the suspect and the two women had not met before. The suspect spoke to the investigating judge about the matter. The spokesman did not provide any information about the content.

The police also received more than two dozen tips about the crime via an online portal. The investigation would take at least several weeks to complete, the spokesman said. For example, the traces of the crime scene and the victims are to be evaluated.