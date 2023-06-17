Saturday, June 17, 2023
Police | The young people dumped gasoline on the fuel field in Eno, which they lit on fire

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 17, 2023
in World Europe
Police are asking for information about four youths who poured gasoline into the gas station’s fuel field.

Four On Thursday, a young person poured gasoline into the fuel field of a gas station in Eno, Joensuu, which they set on fire, Eastern Finland police informs.

The act happened a little before seven o’clock in the evening.

According to the release, no damage was caused, as only a small amount of fuel was poured from the hose onto the ground. However, the police consider the idea to be terrible, and the act to be worrying and really serious.

For now the identity of the young people is not known to the police. The Eastern Finland police ask you to report any sightings to the hotline or the police emergency room.

The police are investigating the incident as vandalism.

