Police The woman was wounded in a shooting at a rental cottage in Himos, Jämsä – one man was arrested

Jämsän A shooting incident took place in Himos last night, in which one person was wounded, the Inland Finland police are told by STT.

Police received notice of the shooting in the rental cottage at about 11 p.m.

The wounded woman is in hospital, but she is not in danger of death, according to police.

Police have arrested one man on suspicion of the case. Police will find out if it was an intentional shooting or an injury.

According to police estimates, the rental cottage had about 30 people spending the evening. According to police, the woman was shot with a handgun, which was a potentially unauthorized weapon.

The case is being investigated at this stage as aggravated assault and a firearms offense.

