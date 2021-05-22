Saturday, May 22, 2021
Police The woman is suspected of killing her child in Tampere

May 22, 2021
Police are investigating the chain of events as a homicide.

A woman is suspected of killing his child on Saturday afternoon in Tampere, says the Inland Finland Police Department.

According to a police release, on Saturday at 2.25 pm, the police received a report of a person falling from the bridge on Pyhäjärventie near the Hervanta junction. During the investigation of the case, the police received another report of drowning in Lukonlahti. A small child was found dead in the shore water at the scene.

According to the police, there is reason to suspect that the tasks in question are related to the same chain of events and that there is reason to suspect a homicide.

A woman who has fallen off a bridge is being treated at the hospital for her injuries.

The police do not inform further about the matter so far.

