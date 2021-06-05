Police The warm summer weekend started moving people and increasing the number of police tasks, hundreds of police tasks in Eastern Uusimaa and Eastern Finland

The completion of schools has not yet been reflected in significant tasks. More youth are expected to be on the move on Saturday after the closing ceremony.

Summer the first weekend has mobilized people and increased the number of missions in the multi-police area. Still, school completion has not yet been reflected in the number of police duties. Closing Day on Saturday is expected to be busier.

“Youth has been really quiet and peaceful. When we had youth supervision there, yes, these traditional youth gathering places were very peaceful, ”says the Commissioner. Jarmo Ojala From the Eastern Uusimaa Police Department.

Despite this, the night has been very lively in the Eastern Uusimaa police area. Among the tasks have been, among other things, disturbing behavior and home alarm tasks, but according to Ojala, nothing bigger.

“Certainly, the number of tasks will be one of the busiest we have been here this year,” Ojala says.

According to Ojala, there were almost 180 tasks on Friday during the first six hours of the shift, ie between the evening and midnight. He estimates that close to 300 missions will be made during the shift, which he describes as having a lot in their area.

Ojala estimates that the weather is one of the factors in the number of tasks.

Spring and the beginning of summer have also been busier than last year. According to Ojala, a new peak is expected on the school’s closing day on Saturday, and special supervision has also been arranged due to the closing time.

Young people have not been particularly represented in police duties in the police departments of Eastern Finland, Southwest Finland and Inner Finland either.

In the area of ​​the Oulu Police Department, on the other hand, police duties have already joined both adults and young people on Friday. There were more people on the move in Oulu than at the time of Korona. Senior Constable Joona Törmänen estimates that the weather may play a role.

“Of course it’s bad to say, but it’s a bad combination – it’s about good weather, the end of schools and the continued opening of bars,” says Törmänen.

In Eastern Finland, on the other hand, it was quite lively in the early evening, but per night the situation has normalized.

“We had another hundred tasks in the first three hours, but now that the restaurants have closed, at least the centers of Kuopio and Joensuu have calmed down,” says the commissioner. Sami Joutjärvi From the Situation Center of the Eastern Finland Police Department.

“We still have a so-called board full of tasks. This has probably been the busiest evening of this spring so far, but nothing more special has been going on. ”

Joutjärvi estimates that the tasks were related to the adult population on Friday and the night before Saturday. He bets Saturday will bring more youth-related tasks as well.

“Maybe there are a little more young people than normal compared to the standard weekend, but that school decision is not quite visible in that yet,” Joutjärvi commented on Friday’s situation.

Criminal Commissioner Pertti Läksyn According to the Southwest Finland Police Department, preparations have been made separately and more staff will be added for the weekend, when the summer begins and schoolchildren are on the move. According to Läksy, there have been a lot of people in Aura River in Turku on Friday and even a small melee has been noticeable.

“There’s been a bit of that handwriting and I’ve seen it, but nothing more serious has happened, at least not yet,” he says, saying that a few weekends have been more lively than before.

However, the tasks related to the school graduation ceremony have not hit the otherwise restless evening and night.

“It was expected that they would have been seen, but not. Probably when they are still at school tomorrow, then tomorrow only, ”says Läksy.

Commissioner of the Inland Finland Police Department Jani Mäkilä also estimates that young people and schoolchildren will probably not show up in positions until Saturday. There have still been enough tasks. Mäkilä estimates that the situation corresponds to a normal summer weekend.

In the area of ​​the Inland Finland Police Department, there have recently been an increase in reports of intoxicated persons in public places. According to Mäkilä, these people may not have been a nuisance, but they have not always been able to take care of themselves, for example.

Mäkilä estimates that such tasks have decreased during the pandemic due to corona restrictions, but the situation has begun to return to normal.

“Maybe not at a faster pace now, but there are starting to be more gigs like that,” he sums up.