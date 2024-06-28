Police | The video shows the police’s “extraordinary” use of force against the Elokapini – This is how the police justify it

Police|A protester of the August uprising tells HS that the use of force by the police has changed “extraordinarily”. According to High Commissioner Heikki Porola, force is used as is deemed best in each situation.

The police dragged I took people off the road very hard environmental movement at the Elokapina demonstration on Friday.

The videos obtained by HS show, among other things, when protesters are dragged along the asphalt from the roadway to the pavement and held pressed to the ground.

Participant in the demonstration Wilhelm Blomberg tells HS that he was unable to negotiate with the police. He says that he has noticed a big change in the behavior of the police in Helsinki to the one organized on Tuesday compared to the demonstration.

“This is an extraordinary leap from before. The police shouted to the people that ‘the police will act immediately and use force if someone steps onto the roadway,'” says Blomberg.

Animal rebellion demonstrated at the intersection of Porkkalankatu and Länsiväylä. Several police units were present. Blomberg and his group were caught by the heavily equipped troop control forces.

Blomberg says they did not resist police. According to him, the police also did not always give orders to leave before using force.

“The police dragged people by one hand, tearing them to the ground as quickly as possible, holding the pain points and pushing them to the ground,” Blomberg describes.

The means of force used by the police could also be seen on the live broadcast of Ilta-Sanom presented by HS. An excerpt from the broadcast can be viewed below.

Chief Commissioner Heikki Porola The Helsinki Police Department admits that on Friday, the police used physical means of force in arrest situations and in a situation where troops were removed from the roadway.

“The police use force as they feel is best in the situation. The police use physical force in arrest situations. If it is opposed, more force is used,” says Porola.

Porola justifies the use of force by the fact that when they entered the road, the protesters endangered both their own safety and traffic safety.

Blomberg defends Elokapina’s actions with the challenges brought by the climate crisis.

“The point of the green rebellion is to get the decision-makers to react and withdraw subsidies that are harmful to the environment. If the traffic stops for even an hour, the damage is very small compared to the suffering that is already noticeable in the world in the form of unlivable heat and floods.”

HS was present at Friday’s demonstration, where the police announced that they were ready to use force even after the first arrests.

Chief Commissioner Porola does not comment on what methods of use of force the police still have at their disposal.

“Some of these means of force have already been used when the police used physical force. Of course, there are different ways of using them, and they are used depending on how strong the resistance is.”