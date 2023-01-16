Police | The use of the spray caused a police mission in the premises of the vocational college in Helsinki

According to Iltalehti, which previously reported on the matter, pepper spray was sprayed in the corridor of the educational institution.

Stadium On Monday afternoon, there was a police mission in the premises of the Helsingin Käpylä education unit of the vocational college. The Helsinki police told STT about the matter.

According to the police command center, some kind of spray had been used in the premises of the vocational college. The police were called to the scene around 1:45 p.m. The command center does not say whether the police arrested anyone at the scene.

About it earlier with news Iltalehten pepper spray was sprayed in the corridor of the educational institution. Campus rector Annele Ranta told the newspaper that a person who entered the school without permission is suspected of the act. According to the campus principal, no one was injured in the incident.

The police are investigating the course of events.