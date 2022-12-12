Police | The train was evacuated to the station, the man who made the bomb notification was found drunk in his home

On Sunday, the police received information that a 60-year-old chemist had announced on social media that there was a bomb on a train.

From Rovaniemi The Intercity train bound for Helsinki was emptied of passengers at the Oulu train station on Sunday evening due to a baseless bomb threat.

The police received information that a 60-year-old man from Kemiläinen has messaged via social media that there is a bomb on a train and that you should not go to the train station, the Lapland Police Department says in its release.

Because of the incident, the police stopped the long-distance train on its way from Oulu to Kemi and the long-distance train leaving Rovaniemi to the south, and inspected both trains.

According to the police, no explosives or anything else causing danger was found on the trains.

The police say in the release that they found the man who had sent the message about the bomb in his home, very drunk. The man was delivered to Kemi police prison.

According to the release, the trains were about an hour behind schedule. In the preliminary investigation of the case, the costs incurred by VR will be determined, which may increase significantly due to the stoppage of the train and may have to be paid to the author of the baseless danger report.

There was no real danger in the matter, and the police will not provide any further information on the matter.