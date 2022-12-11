Police | The train was emptied in Oulu due to a police inspection mission

The Intercity train on its way from Rovaniemi to Helsinki has been emptied of passengers at the Oulu railway station.

Oulu a police inspection mission is underway at the train station on Sunday evening.

The Intercity 266 train on its way from Rovaniemi to Helsinki has been emptied of passengers. The police confirm that the police are conducting an investigation, but for the time being, they are not giving any more details about the situation.

of VR site according to the train is about 45 minutes late due to vandalism.