Police The suspected motorcycle thief hid in Vantaa by hanging from the balcony, refused help and was rescued with a strap placed around his neck

11.5. 13:45

I suspect the investigation into motorcycle theft got a surprising turn on Monday night in Hakunila, Vantaa, when the suspect ended up hanging on the balcony.

Eastern Uusimaa police say the police patrol was going to catch the suspect in the apartment building. When police went to the apartment, the suspect hung outside the balcony at an altitude of more than 20 meters.

The suspect, according to police, refused to come to the balcony or receive help. The suspect withdrew his hand when the police patrol tried to lift him back, the press release said.

In the apartment people who had been there helped the police to detain the suspect. According to police, the situation lasted several minutes and was physically difficult.

The rescue department arrived on the scene, but the jump mattress would not have been obtained under the balcony early enough, and the crane would not have gotten close enough.

Police say the last resort was to put a strap around the suspect’s neck to make sure it didn’t fall when lifted. The lifting was successful, and the suspect received first aid on the spot and was taken to hospital, police say.

Police point out that material described about what happened may not be disseminated on social media. Dividing can be a crime.