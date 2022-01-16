“Shortly after 17:00 (23:00 GMT), a male hostage was released unharmed,” Colville Police said in a statement. “The man will be reunited with his family as soon as possible, and he does not need medical care,” she added.

Earlier Saturday, police in a small Texas town said they are negotiating with a man who appears to have taken several people hostage at a synagogue and claims to be the brother of a convicted terrorist, according to local media.

And ABC News, citing an unidentified source, reported that the suspect is holding a rabbi and three others hostage at the Beth Israel synagogue in Colleville, about 40 kilometers west of Dallas.

The channel added that the hijacker is armed, and claims to have placed bombs in undisclosed locations.

ABC News quoted a US official familiar with the matter as saying that the man claims to be the brother of Aafia Siddiqui, whom American newspapers dubbed “The Lady of Al Qaeda”, and he is calling for his sister’s release from prison.

In 2010, a New York court sentenced 86-year-old Pakistani Aafia Siddiqui to prison for attempting to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan. The high-profile case has sparked protests in Pakistan.

FBI agents were also present at the scene, according to a video clip broadcast by CNN.

The Dallas Morning News reported that police were negotiating with the hostage taker, and quoted a security official as saying it was not clear how many people were inside the building.

US President Joe Biden took note of a “hostage-taking operation under way,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

“(Biden) will continue to receive updated information from his team,” Psaki said on Twitter.