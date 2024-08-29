Thursday, August 29, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Police | The protection police appointed a new head of counterintelligence – coming from within Supo

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 29, 2024
in World Europe
0
Police | The protection police appointed a new head of counterintelligence – coming from within Supo
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

There were 25 applicants for the position of head of counterintelligence.

Protection police has appointed as the new head of counterintelligence Teemu Liikkanen.

Liikkanen is the current department head of Supo’s regional department. He begins his five-year term at the beginning of September.

“We now live in a challenging time and operating environment in many ways. Changes in the security and operating environment have led to the fact that, for example, Russia has had to shift the focus of its own intelligence. The changes emphasize the importance of the protection police’s counterintelligence work and create new challenges for it,” says Liikkanen in the bulletin.

According to Supo, Liikkanen has a long work history in the police.

I suppose the most important tasks are counter-intelligence, i.e. combating state espionage and influence. Counterintelligence has a long tradition in Supo.

There were 25 applicants for the position of head of counterintelligence.

#Police #protection #police #appointed #counterintelligence #coming #Supo

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]