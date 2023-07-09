Police | The police were looking for a possibly armed person in a parking garage in Helsinki

A suitable person for the advertisement could not be reached.
Helsinki the police were looking for an armed person in the parking garage in Rastila late Saturday evening.
The emergency center received a report about a person moving in the area who might be in possession of some kind of weapon. The police say that they have carried out checks, but the person matching the report was not reached.
Police patrols left the scene at midnight.
