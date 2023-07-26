Police | The police were chasing a motorist in Eastern Helsinki: the driver was caught when the tire broke

The car driver ran away from the police in the Kontula area of ​​Helsinki for a while, until he broke his tire, after which the police caught him.

Motorist ran away from the police in Eastern Helsinki in the Kontula area on Tuesday evening, the Helsinki police command center tells HS.

The patrol tried to stop the car a little before ten o’clock in the evening. The driver of the car did not stop and chased the police for a while until he broke his tire and stopped, the police command center describes.

The driver still tried to run away without the car, but he was caught.

The video sent to HS by a reader shows a motorist speeding past the Mellunmäki metro station and the restaurant next to it, with the police following behind.

The driver has been caught.

He is suspected of grossly endangering traffic safety and drunk driving, the police say.