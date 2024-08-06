Police | The police warns Tori.fi about scammers who can empty your account

Police|The police remind you that you should not open links that take you outside the site in connection with transactions on Tor.

Those who have done business on the Tori.fi platform have already been sent scams in the name of the new ToriDiili service, the police informs.

Scams fish for people’s online bank credentials and card information using a link disguised as a ToriDiili delivery.

According to the police, several similar cases have come to light in North Karelia during the summer. After receiving the information, money has been taken from the accounts.

Police reminds that users of Tor should not open links that lead outside the site.

Tori.fi does not ask users to provide bank card information or online banking credentials. The platform also does not send text messages or e-mails asking for bank details in order to receive payment.