Wednesday, August 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Police | The police warns Tori.fi about scammers who can empty your account

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 6, 2024
in World Europe
0
Police | The police warns Tori.fi about scammers who can empty your account
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The police remind you that you should not open links that take you outside the site in connection with transactions on Tor.

Popular Those who have done business on the Tori.fi platform have already been sent scams in the name of the new ToriDiili service, the police informs.

Scams fish for people’s online bank credentials and card information using a link disguised as a ToriDiili delivery.

According to the police, several similar cases have come to light in North Karelia during the summer. After receiving the information, money has been taken from the accounts.

Police reminds that users of Tor should not open links that lead outside the site.

Tori.fi does not ask users to provide bank card information or online banking credentials. The platform also does not send text messages or e-mails asking for bank details in order to receive payment.

#Police #police #warns #Tori.fi #scammers #empty #account

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Rome, he shoots his wife in the car: 73-year-old confesses to the murder, arrested

Rome, he shoots his wife in the car: 73-year-old confesses to the murder, arrested

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]