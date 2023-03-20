Police | The Police series got into the teeth of the ombudsman – Now the series is being stopped

According to the ombudsman, the way the Poliisit television series was made was problematic. The Police Board has now decided that the series will no longer be continued. The police are focusing their communication more and more on social media.

Prolonged Cops-television series ends. According to the Police Board, the continuation of the program in its current form is not possible for the ombudsman Petri Jääskeläinen with a fresh solution.

“In the most recent decision, the parliamentary ombudsman set clear boundary conditions for the program, which do not allow the continuation of the series without significantly changing the program format and production method. That was not possible in practice,” says the Director of Communications of the Police Administration Erika Koistinen.

The reality TV series followed the work of real police patrols for 14 production seasons. There will be no more new production seasons. Instead, the police focus their communication even more on social media.

Television series came under the ombudsman’s teeth at the end of last year as a result of a complaint it received.

The ombudsman announced in his decision that he considered the way the series was made to be very problematic.

When a film crew from outside the police administration follows the program while doing a police patrol, it may come to their knowledge, according to a recent decision of the ombudsman, to keep secret information about the target persons of the police.

The ombudsman emphasized that program activities should be organized in such a way that confidential information does not reach outsiders.

The Poliisit series was made by the production company Aito Media, which changed its name to Mediawan Finland last year. The Police Board has had the right to inspect the material that ends up in the television program and to remove parts of it or cover up the footage.

According to the Police Board, the television series could only have been continued if the police themselves had organized the production of the television series with the cameramen and equipment. It was not considered possible by the police.

Copsfrom the series over the years has become an important channel for the police to attract people to police training.

“60 percent of those who applied to the police academy last year said that the Poliisit series had been the biggest source of interest in applying to study,” says communications director Koistinen.

The police is going to try to bring police work to the public in some form in the future as well. Now the police are thinking about the best way to reach, for example, young people today and in the future.

“It’s not a TV. Social media is the direction in which you have to come up with something new,” says Koistinen.

The Poliisit series focused largely on the work of police patrols. Instead, criminal investigation and other aspects of police work were neglected in the series.

“As good as the television series was, it only showed a small part of the police’s everyday life. We have thought about whether it turned out to be too one-sided a picture of the police’s work,” Koistinen points out.

Nelonen and Ruutu, who presented the Poliisit series, are part of Sanoma Media Finlandia, which also publishes Helsingin Sanom.

