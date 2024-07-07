Police | The police seized more cocaine in Ruisrock than before – This is how the festival promoter commented

Police|However, according to the police, the Ruisrock festival has been quite peaceful.

Police has seized more cocaine at the Ruisrock festival than before, the Southwest Finland Police Department informs. Ruisrock is organized in Turku this weekend.

According to the police, last year every seventh seizure was cocaine, this year every fourth.

According to the police, a “wide selection” of narcotics was found during the surveillance. The most common drugs seized were cannabis, amphetamine and cocaine.

The use of narcotics has been monitored both at the event and in its vicinity. During Friday and Saturday, a total of 47 suspects were arrested for drug use crimes. In addition, the police suspect one person of a drug crime.

Ruisrock’s promoter Mikko Niemelän according to the organizer’s point of view, the festival has gone smoothly. He himself has not witnessed the use of drugs in the festival area.

“My feeling is that it has been calm now. There are happy festival people on the move.”

The police have not come to the attention of a single serious or gross crime in connection with Ruisrock. However, minor disturbances and crimes have come to the attention of the police slightly more than in the last couple of years.

Six intoxicated persons have been taken into custody. In addition, the police have delivered six intoxicated minors to social services.

So far, the police have removed 25 people from the festival area due to disruptive behavior. There have been three reports of abuse. In addition, two people have received a penalty claim for resisting a person maintaining order and shouting at the police.

For speeding 27 drivers were caught, ten of whom were taxi drivers.

Two drivers were banned from driving due to serious negligence. Three taxi drivers were issued a penalty claim for passing a vehicle stopped in front of a crosswalk without stopping.

The police have also monitored water traffic in front of Kansanpuisto together with the Border Guard. Five people suspected of being drunk on water transport were found under surveillance. Two of the suspects were driving under the influence of alcohol and three under the influence of drugs.