Police The police patrol ran after the suspected drunk driver in Jakomäki, the patrol car parked in the free gear spilled into the wall

The driver of the suspicious vehicle first drove the police away, then parked the car and ran away.

Helsinki the police had a task in Jakomäki on Saturday morning, in connection with which the police car was damaged.

According to a police release, the events began at nine in the morning when a suspicious vehicle was driving against a police patrol in Jakomäki. Police were stopping the vehicle, but the driver drove away.

After a short chase, the driver left his car in a nearby yard and continued his journey on foot. The police patrol also parked their patrol cars and ran after them. Police say the suspect was caught. He is suspected of drunk driving and a serious threat to road safety.

From a patrol car however, the gear was inadvertently left in neutral, resulting in the car running into the wall of a nearby house, police said. The car was significantly damaged in this collision. According to current police information, there was no danger to outsiders.

A criminal report has been registered with the Itä-Uusimaa Police Department in respect of a damaged police car.