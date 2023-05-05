Police | The police overall cameras found to be problematic will be replaced by a “group video service system”

The trial run will start this year.

Police is replacing body cameras with a group video service system. The matter is clear from the letter from the Police Board, which was sent to the parliamentary ombudsman on March 28, received by STT through a request for information.

One of the reasons for the rejection of overall cameras, which have only been in national use for a couple of years, is given by the ombudsman at the end of last year solutionin which a number of legal problems were considered to be associated with bodycam operation.

“Using a coverall camera was partly found to be inconvenient according to Finnish legislation. We believe that the police could have better technology and better ways of working, and thus we can do away with the traditional overall camera”, Chief Inspector of the Police Board Timo Vihervaara says to STT.

System is in trial use during the current year. According to Vihervaara, the decision on which police stations will start the trial run has not yet been made.

Overall cameras will be abandoned when the new system is introduced. It is supposed to happen in the near future, according to Vihervaara, possibly as early as next year.

The goal of the Police Board is to confirm new guidelines for the use of the police’s group video service by the end of the year.

Group video service is, according to the Police Board’s letter, a function related to the transmission of video images, which can be used to transmit images from different cameras to individual police tasks in the field command system. The cameras can be connected to vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles or police mobile devices.

According to Vihervaara, the new system is better than overall cameras, because it transmits the image from the police mission to the server.

“Then there is also the possibility of real-time image transmission.”

Also in the new system, the decision on filming is basically made by the police officer on duty.

“It is quite impossible that such a decision could be made by someone other than a person at the scene. Of course [järjestelmään] a back gate will also be built, with which the cameras can be started remotely. The threshold for using it is probably quite high and it should be,” says Vihervaara.

Vihervaara does not comment on the price of the system. However, he says that it does not require large equipment purchases, as the police tries to make use of the equipment it already has.

Ombudsman Petri Jääskeläinen gave last October their solution for a complaint about coverall cameras. The complaint criticized the Police Board’s instructions on the use of overall cameras. The complaint was particularly directed at the part of the instructions, according to which the police officer using the coverall camera can decide for himself which of the material recorded by the camera is kept.

In the decision, the ombudsman considered the practices related to coverall cameras to be problematic.

The problem was, among other things, that the police officer using the coverall camera can himself assess the necessity of the acquired information and, according to his assessment, delete or save the information. Jääskeläinen also found the interpretation of the Police Board problematic, according to which the original coverall camera recording would not be an official document to which the Publicity Act should be applied. The Publicity Act provides, among other things, the right to obtain information about the public documents of the authorities.

In addition, the ombudsman considered that the original recording should be kept as it is for a specified minimum period, for example in case of a situation where a complaint or a criminal report is made about the police’s activities.

In his decision, the ombudsman asked the Police Board to announce by the end of April what measures have been taken in the police after the ombudsman’s decision.

To the Ombudsman In its response letter issued on March 28, the Police Government says that the previous instruction on the use of overall cameras is to be revoked. The instruction is to be replaced with a completely new instruction, which “takes into account the requirements related to the authority’s document”. The letter shows that, unlike before, the Police Board now considers the coverall camera recording to be an official document within the meaning of the Publicity Act.

In its letter, the Police Government says that the recordings of the coverall cameras will be kept for 14 days in the future. This is also the case in the new system: all the material filmed in the tasks is kept for 14 days. Previously, there was no minimum time limit for the storage of recordings.

“After those 14 days, the part of the material that is considered to be preserved based on the official position”, says Timo Vihervaara.

Consideration will be given to the preservation of recordings relevant to the investigation as the investigation progresses. Vihervaara does not directly answer the question about who makes the decision to keep the recordings. However, the Police Board’s letter says that in the system replacing overall cameras, the user of the imaging device cannot delete data from the camera or the server.

According to Vihervaara, the new system solves the legal problems related to body camera operation, which the ombudsman pointed out in his decision.

Police Board published its original guidelines for coverall cameras in February of the other year. In August of the same year, the Police Board changed its instructions so that filming police duties with a coverall camera would only be allowed in public areas. In the original instructions, the field of use of the cameras was not limited.

The Police Board issued a directive letter on the matter after the Ministry of the Interior had drawn attention to questions related to the use of overall cameras.

The police introduced overall cameras throughout the country in the spring of the other year. Before that, coverall cameras had been piloted at the police stations in Helsinki and Itä-Uusimaa.

The purpose of the overall cameras was to improve the information acquisition of police operations and the legal protection of the police and the person targeted by the police.