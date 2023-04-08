Police | The police officer who sent racist messages was fired – the administrative court confirmed the dismissal

The senior constable, who was deemed unfit for his job, appealed his dismissal to the administrative court. The administrative court rejected the appeal.

Forty the male police officer was dismissed from the position of senior criminal constable in May 2021. The Helsinki Police Department considered the man to be so unsuitable for his job that he could not continue in it.

The administrative court has now sided with the police department and rejected the man’s appeal against dismissal.

The man was one of three policemen fired by the Helsinki Police Department. The dismissals were related to racist messaging among colleagues.

In addition to that, the man had a firearms offense and a conviction for breach of duty. According to the man, all these cases should be considered as isolated, random events rather than systematic behavior.

According to the man, at most he could have been given a warning, not fired.

Official duty the man committed the violation after he had first fought with another person in his free time in June 2020.

The man had left the scene of the fight before the police arrived, but logged into the police system at home. The man had tried to find out if the party who got into a fight with him had reported the dispute to the emergency center.

The man’s apartment had been searched after the fight, where almost 1,000 cartridges intended for police use had been found.

In March 2021, the man was sentenced to a fine for a firearm offense and breach of duty. The judgment is not binding.

A man was also suspected of aggravated preparation of a crime against life or health.

The man had exchanged racist messages with another police officer between 2017 and 2020. Among other things, the man had commented with these words: “Maybe Muslims will be surprised when the bullets start flying”.

He also wrote that “I spy and exploit as much as I can” in relation to his work in the police.

When the man’s messaging partner commented on the start of the brawls, the man replied: “And then a lot of the crowd gets cold.”

A decision was made not to prosecute the case.

Male according to him, it was about “letting off steam” and black humor between two policemen.

According to the man, the cartridges found in the man’s home were accidentally brought home in a bag.

The man admitted to logging into the police field management system during his free time. He said that his judgment simply failed him.

According to the man, the dismissal was too harsh a consequence. The man justified his appeal to the administrative court by saying, among other things, that the extensive coverage of the case had resulted in considerable harm to the man.

Helsinki the administrative court rejected the man’s appeal. According to the administrative court’s decision, the man’s actions did not correspond to his position and duties as a policeman and were apt to jeopardize trust in the proper management of police duties.

Although the messages had been private messages, according to the administrative court, the conversations the man had over the years were apt to raise doubts about the man’s attitude and how he views basic and human rights.

According to the administrative court, the dismissal could not be considered an unreasonable consequence. The dismissal remained in effect.