Police | The police investigated the contents of Posti’s letters in the night of Helsinki

A criminal report has been registered about the incident. According to the police, at least breaching the peace of communication is a crime.

Helsinki the police had to work at Posti’s sorting center the night before Friday.

Nine letters containing suspicious powder were found at the sorting center, the police said message service in X. Three employees who handled the letters had mild symptoms, such as burning eyes.

The police asked the rescue service for official help in identifying the substance.

According to the police, based on preliminary investigations, the letters contained an organic substance that is harmless to humans. A criminal report was registered on the matter.

Director General of the Helsinki Police Timo Viipuri comments on unfinished investigations from the early night. According to Viipur, an unknown substance at the time had caused concern among the staff of Posti’s sorting department.

The police will investigate the substance contained in the letters in more detail on Friday.

The types of crimes will be specified as the investigation progresses, but at least breach of the peace of communication is fulfilled in such cases, said the inspector Janne Laukkanen on friday morning.