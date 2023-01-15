Police | The police have a siege situation in Juupajoki – the church service was canceled

The police say they are trying to arrest a person who is suspected of a crime against life and health. Due to the situation, the church service in Juupajoki had to be canceled in the morning.

Juupajoki A police operation is underway in Pirkanmaa on Sunday, says the Police Department of the Interior of Finland in a press release.

According to the police, it is a siege situation in which they are trying to arrest a person who is suspected of a crime against life and health.

The police have cordoned off the property they surrounded, as the suspect may be armed. There are no bystanders in the isolated area.

The police according to the operation, there is no danger to those outside the isolation area. However, due to the situation, the church service in Juupajoki had to be canceled in the morning.

The police say that they will inform about the progress of the situation, if necessary, on the messaging service Twitter. According to him, there is nothing more to inform about the matter at the moment.