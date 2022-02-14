Police The police continue to face a potential security threat, and exceptional security measures continue

According to the Police Board, security arrangements may cause exceptions for dealing with police stations. When going to the premises, there may be security checks, for example.

To the police the potential security threat continues, the police board said Monday afternoon. Exceptional security measures will also continue.

For example, at the Helsinki Police Department last Friday, the identities of all people who came to the permit service were checked.

Police reported the threat for the first time on Thursday. HS said on Friday, citing several sources, that the hint that led to the security measures comes from the Security Police.

Chief of Helsinki Police Lasse Aapio instructed its staff to take various precautions on Friday. At the press conference, Aapio mentioned possible ways of attacking, for example, driving a knife or driving a car.

According to several sources, the police have been banned, for example, from moving unnecessarily in uniforms near the police station and advised to avoid unnecessary visibility of the badge. Those who were in the police station were instructed to have lunch inside the house, among other things.

Helsinki Deputy Chief of Police Heikki Kopperoinen said in a message to staff Thursday that the concrete threat is unknown.

“Employees are asked to keep their eyes open and report any photography outside the police station or other suspicious activity to the Executive Director immediately,” Kopperoinen instructed in the message.

The HS has not been able to confirm whether the threat was specifically the surveillance of a suspicious person by the police or whether there was something else behind the threat.

Information about the security threat has been marked by both exceptional publicity and, on the other hand, exceptionally limited information sharing on the threat within the police.

In a statement issued by the Police Board on Monday, the lack of rationale is justified, among other things, by the fact that the handling of cases in public could weaken the effect of protection measures.