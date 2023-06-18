Police | The police caught two wanted persons in Lahti, one tried to run away

According to the police, the patrol went after the wanted man from the apartment in the evening.

To hell with on Saturday, the police caught a wanted man and a woman in Nastola, Lahti.

According to the police, the patrol went after the wanted man from the apartment in the evening. The man in question was found in the apartment, and at the same time the police made an observation of drugs.

Suddenly, the man broke into a run and ran away from the apartment. However, the patrol caught the man in the yard of the apartment building.

Another wanted person was found outside the apartment. She was a woman who said she lived with a man who ran away. During the inspection, drugs were found on the woman.

Drugs were also found during a search of the apartment. Both the man and the woman are suspected of being guilty of drug use crimes. The journey of both continued with the police to the authorities’ shelters.