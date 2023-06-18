Sunday, June 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Police | The police caught two wanted persons in Lahti, one tried to run away

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Police | The police caught two wanted persons in Lahti, one tried to run away

According to the police, the patrol went after the wanted man from the apartment in the evening.

To hell with on Saturday, the police caught a wanted man and a woman in Nastola, Lahti.

According to the police, the patrol went after the wanted man from the apartment in the evening. The man in question was found in the apartment, and at the same time the police made an observation of drugs.

Suddenly, the man broke into a run and ran away from the apartment. However, the patrol caught the man in the yard of the apartment building.

Another wanted person was found outside the apartment. She was a woman who said she lived with a man who ran away. During the inspection, drugs were found on the woman.

Drugs were also found during a search of the apartment. Both the man and the woman are suspected of being guilty of drug use crimes. The journey of both continued with the police to the authorities’ shelters.

See also  Russia Russia's ruling party: The plan to nationalize companies leaving Russia is progressing

#Police #police #caught #wanted #persons #Lahti #run

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Nintendo Direct, a new event coming next week?

Nintendo Direct, a new event coming next week?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result