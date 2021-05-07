Police The Police Board has asked the Helsinki Police for an explanation of the years of surveillance of the Roma

For years, the Helsinki police kept a record of Roma movements, Yle reports.

Police Board confirms that BTI has made a request for clarification to the Helsinki Police Department about the activities of the Roma community in the Helsinki metropolitan area over the years.

Be the first to report on the matter According to Yle In 2013–2017, the Helsinki Police Department kept a record of Roma movements in the Helsinki metropolitan area. The entries were made for, among other things, cars used by the Roma and, for example, weapons found in people, Yle says.

“This morning, the Helsinki Police Department has been asked to clarify the matter and a week has been set to find out what this project has been about and what its aims and objectives have been, and how the ban on ethnic profiling has been taken into account within the project,” the Police Inspectorate Mikko Eränen on Friday.

According to Yle, the information was recorded in a so-called police blog, ie a free-form logbook. About a thousand subscriptions were accumulated in four years.

Helsinki Police Deputy Chief of Police Heikki Kopperoinen tells Yle that keeping a logbook was related to the shootings in Helsinki. He denies that it was an issue of ethnic profiling.

Kopperoinen tells STT that, however, a problematic image of the activities could be transmitted to the outside world, which is why it was decided to close the police activities in order to ensure transparency.

“It is extremely important that even if the approach is the right one, it also looks outwardly that it is not ethnic profiling,” says Kopperoinen.

Events At that time he worked as the Deputy Chief of Police of Helsinki Ilkka Koskimäki, who currently serves as the Chief of Police of the Eastern Uusimaa Police Department. Koskimäki had not had time to get acquainted with Yle’s news coverage when STT reached him, but he strongly defended the activities of the police that began in 2013.

“There were a lot of mutual shootings where people were seriously injured and bystanders were also in danger,” Koskimäki said.

According to Koskimäki, allegations of ethnic profiling “should be shot down immediately”.

“It was not a question of any ethnic profiling, it was a matter of purely protecting the Roma community and bystanders. Under my leadership, there has also been very close co-operation with the Roma community. ”

Koskimäki according to the Roma community there has been a very serious problem with firearms. In 2013, the Malminkartano clash attracted attention, in which several Roma were wounded.

“The elders of the tribe could not control the situation. They were very pleased that the police were missing and protecting. Certainly lives have been saved through this project. ”