Police | The police are warning about WhatsApp scam messages, which say that the phone has fallen into the toilet bowl

Eastern Finland the police say that they have received several criminal reports about scams that took place in the Whatsapp application, all of which are connected by the method of doing it.

The targets of the scam have been sent a message pretending to be their child or friend, telling them that the phone fell into the toilet bowl, which is why it is not possible to call or contact them from their own phone.

After this, the interested parties have been asked to send money to the account number indicated in the message due to an emergency.

Police advises to be careful with Whatsapp messages from unknown numbers.

According to the police, by using the same method, it has been possible to swindle “large sums” of money from the interested parties.