Police | The police are looking for a potentially dangerous man in Tornio, who has received several reports to the emergency center

Police|The police are looking for a potentially dangerous man north of Tornio with several patrols.

Lapland the police are conducting several patrols north of Tornio, looking for a potentially dangerous person.

The person in question has caused several alarms to the emergency center during the evening, the Lapland Police Department says in its press release.

The Oulu police department told Helsingin Sanomat that it is a man. At around 21:20 on Saturday evening, the police could not tell any other signs of the person.

The police estimate that the wanted person may be equipped with substances or objects suitable for harming another person. In their announcement, the police did not specify what the objects were. The Oulu Police Department did not comment on the matter to HS.

Bystanders should not approach the person themselves, but report any observations directly to the emergency number 112, the police informs.