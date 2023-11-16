Police | The police are investigating the contents of Posti’s letters in Helsinki night

The rescue service assists the police in the task.

Helsinki the police are on a mission at Postintaipale in Helsinki. Director General of the Helsinki Police Timo of Vyborg according to the letter, the police have been notified of the letters, the contents of which are unknown for the time being. According to Viipur, the content of the letters caused concern among Posti’s sorting staff.

The authorities are investigating the contents of the letters. According to the general manager, the rescue service is there to assist the police.

Viipuri commented at around half past two on Friday night that the inspections at the destination were still in progress. According to Viipur, it is about a few letters.

“More than one and, I believe, less than ten.”