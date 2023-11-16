Thursday, November 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Police | The police are investigating the contents of Posti’s letters in Helsinki night

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Police | The police are investigating the contents of Posti’s letters in Helsinki night

The rescue service assists the police in the task.

Helsinki the police are on a mission at Postintaipale in Helsinki. Director General of the Helsinki Police Timo of Vyborg according to the letter, the police have been notified of the letters, the contents of which are unknown for the time being. According to Viipur, the content of the letters caused concern among Posti’s sorting staff.

The authorities are investigating the contents of the letters. According to the general manager, the rescue service is there to assist the police.

Viipuri commented at around half past two on Friday night that the inspections at the destination were still in progress. According to Viipur, it is about a few letters.

“More than one and, I believe, less than ten.”

#Police #police #investigating #contents #Postis #letters #Helsinki #night

See also  The elderly The care giants terminated their contract for the care of the elderly in Espoo - the reason for the money dispute
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Suit against the state of Florida after banning pro-Palestinian student groups

Suit against the state of Florida after banning pro-Palestinian student groups

Recommended

No Result
View All Result