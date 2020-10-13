Upgrade
Police The man threatened his relative and introduced a handgun outside a residential building in Kannelmäki, Helsinki

Bhavi Mandalia
October 13, 2020
in World
Police suspect the man has threatened the life and health of his relative.

Police suspects an adult man born in the early 2000s of a firearms crime, an illegal threat, and an explosive crime.

Police arrested the man on Monday night after he is suspected of presenting a handgun outside a residential building in Kannelmäki, Helsinki.

Seven police patrols were sent to the task, Helsinki police communications were reported on Monday.

The police preparedness unit, the Bear Group, was also confirmed to have participated in the mission.

Police suspect the man has threatened the life and health of his relative. The man was arrested from his home, where the suspects were confiscated.

The police do not inform further about the matter so far.

