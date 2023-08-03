Police | The man suspected of running over Eura has been arrested

The arrested man is suspected of having deliberately driven a car into another man in Eura on Sunday.

Police has caught the man suspected of the hit-and-run that happened in Eura last Sunday.

The district court of Satakunta imprisoned him on Thursday with probable cause, as a suspect at the request of the police, says the Southwest Finland Police Department in its press release on Thursday.

The arrested man is suspected of intentionally driving a car into another man in front of a property located on Turuntie in Eura on Sunday. The police are investigating the matter as a suspected attempted murder.

According to the police, the victim and the suspect have known each other for a long time. The police suspect that the motive for the act is related to their personal affairs.

According to the police, the victim received serious injuries in the situation.

In the preliminary investigation the perception that the incident did not pose a danger to bystanders has been confirmed, the police say in the release.

The person suspected of the crime reported himself to the police on Monday, and the police arrested him. On Thursday, the district court imprisoned a man on probable cause for attempted murder.