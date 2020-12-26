No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Police The man found his stolen van and drove to his backyard in Espoo – a sleeping young couple was found in the trunk

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
December 26, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The couple is suspected of stealing a motor vehicle.

Man found his stolen van in Espoo on Christmas Day. The man drove the car to his backyard. There he found a young couple sleeping in the trunk of a car.

Western Uusimaa police reported the incident on their Twitter account.

Criminal Commissioner of the Western Uusimaa Police Department Ilmari Hallamaa says the couple found in the car have been caught. Persons are suspected of stealing a motor vehicle.

“One could imagine that the man is surprised,” Hallamaa says.

Hallamaa does not say where in Espoo the special case happened, because the case is being investigated. He said the car was stolen just before Christmas.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Brexit miracle with a bitter aftertaste: Johnson announces bad news for tens of thousands of young Europeans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2020 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.