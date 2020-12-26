Police The man found his stolen van and drove to his backyard in Espoo – a sleeping young couple was found in the trunk

The couple is suspected of stealing a motor vehicle.

Man found his stolen van in Espoo on Christmas Day. The man drove the car to his backyard. There he found a young couple sleeping in the trunk of a car.

Western Uusimaa police reported the incident on their Twitter account.

Criminal Commissioner of the Western Uusimaa Police Department Ilmari Hallamaa says the couple found in the car have been caught. Persons are suspected of stealing a motor vehicle.

“One could imagine that the man is surprised,” Hallamaa says.

Hallamaa does not say where in Espoo the special case happened, because the case is being investigated. He said the car was stolen just before Christmas.