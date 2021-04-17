Police The man found a kilo of dynamite in the car, told the police that he was on his way to the Jyväskylä police station and that he intended to blow up the dynamites

The man has been arrested on suspicion of preparing for an offense against aggravated life or health and an explosive offense.

Middle aged the man is suspected of trying to take the explosives to the Jyväskylä police station, the police inform. He has been arrested on suspicion of preparing for an offense against aggravated life or health and an explosive offense.

A man from Central Finland informed the emergency center late Friday night that he had dynamite in his car and that he was on his way to the Jyväskylä police station. According to a police release, the man had said he intended to blow up the dynamites.

The police located the man’s vehicle on Keuruuntie in Jyväskylä and arrested the man. The man did not oppose the police in the arrest situation.

Police found several dynamite poles in the man’s car, to which part had tedders attached. In total, about a kilo of dynamite was found.

An explosives team called to the scene did not begin making the explosives harmless until five Saturday mornings, and was ready at half past eight. Prior to that, the police had had to block the car traffic in Keuruuntie, and restricted train traffic in the area for several hours.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

“The investigation will continue during Saturday with a home search and interrogations. The man is currently suspected of preparing for an aggravated crime against life or health as well as an explosive offense. For the time being, there are no other people besides the man involved in the act, ”says the on-call investigation director, the crime commissioner. Saara Asmundela From the Inland Finland Police Department.