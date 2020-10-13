Police The main suspect in the Tornio explosion was released – the motive for the act is still obscured

According to the KRP, the suspects have reported the incidents but have kept quiet about the reasons for their actions.

Men imprisoned in the Tornio blast in August have been released, police say. The 38-year-old man was released last week.

The explosive damaged the Border Guard’s unidentified rental car on the night of August 4 at Aarnintie. The stern of the car was damaged, but no injuries were caused.

The released man is still suspected of destruction and explosive crime. He has been banned from traveling.

“He has clarified his own contribution to the extent that there was a need at this point in the investigation. The conditions of imprisonment were thus removed. However, there were still grounds for a travel ban in order to secure a preliminary investigation, ”the director of the investigation Teemu Mäntyniemi the Central Criminal Police (KRP) says.

In addition to the 38-year-old main suspect, the act is suspected of being a 20-year-old man who had been released earlier, as well as a third person who has never been imprisoned. At least the detained suspects live in northern Finland and are already familiar to the police.

Mäntyniemi According to the suspects, the interrogations have told the events in parallel, but the motive for the act is still obscured.

“They are well told what has happened and what has been done. But why, they didn’t want to open it. ”

Mäntyniemi says the suspects had “some level of awareness” that the target car belonged to the Border Guard.

“It remains for the court to decide what that degree of awareness has ultimately been. None of them has had direct contact with the Border Guard. ”

It has previously been reported that Border Guard employees had been staying on Aarnintie and the rental car had been used the night before the explosion.

The preliminary investigation is nearing completion, and the matter will be transferred to prosecution in the coming weeks.