Police | The inspection visit revealed a murder in Ruokolahti

The inspection mission of the police patrol on Midsummer’s Eve revealed a suspected murder in Ruokolahti in South Karelia. The police have arrested the suspect of the crime and present him for imprisonment.

Crime Commissioner Lauri Ristola said on Saturday that the suspected homicide is estimated to have happened either on Midsummer’s Eve or the day before.

“The time is being investigated,” Ristola said, referring to the still unfinished criminal investigation.

The police are also investigating the manner of the crime. According to Ristola, more information about what happened can possibly be given on Wednesday.

The suspected crime was revealed when a police patrol was performing an inspection task on Midsummer’s Eve. The man suspected of the crime has been arrested and will be presented for imprisonment. According to Crime Commissioner Ristola, the victim was also a man.