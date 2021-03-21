Police The house party disturbed the neighbors over the weekend and employed police in Eastern Uusimaa: “Restaurant business among private homes”

According to police, home parties often have more people than the six-person gathering limit. Festivities that disturb the neighborhood are often repeated at the same addresses.

Over the weekend young adult home parties disturbed neighbors and employed police in Eastern Uusimaa. Eastern Uusimaa police reported the matter on Twitter the night between Saturday and Sunday.

“The closure of restaurants is reflected in police alert missions on weekend night shifts as an increase in so-called‘ silence missions ’. Evenings for young adults disturb neighbors in apartment buildings. ”

In Uusimaa, during the coronavirus pandemic, the operation of restaurants has been limited and now the restaurants are closed for another week.

The police according to home parties, there are often more people than the six-person gathering limit. Noise in the neighborhood disturbs neighbors who report to the police.

“There’s a restaurant vibe among the private homes. These are often repeated at the same addresses. There’s loud music, a lot of people. The police come to the scene, stop the party and the group disperses, ”says the commissioner Olavi Merihaara From the Eastern Uusimaa police.

According to him, the phenomenon has been repeated on weekends, and not everyone can cope with interest rate restrictions.

“Maybe people have become some kind of corona fatigue. The wait for spring is at its hardest and I would like to see a few other people. Look at those aspects of partying in life, and now it feels like everything is gone with the handbrake on. This may be reflected in certain districts and police statistics, ”says Merihaara.