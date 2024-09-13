Police | The Helsinki police increase visible surveillance

Police|The Helsinki Police Department hires more police officers and invests in patrolling.

Helsinki the police department strives to respond to increasing workloads by directing manpower to where it is needed more. The police department announced the organizational changes on Friday.

Additional forces are needed, for example, in investigations, as investigation times have become longer. Power resources are also needed for permit services, which are sometimes congested, and for police alarm and surveillance tasks.

One of the goals of the reform is to increase visible and mobile police surveillance.

The police department does not get additional vacancies, but the police commander does Jari Liukun 15 graduating police officers who participated in the internship are waiting for a job in the Helsinki Police.

According to Helsinki Police Commander Jari Liukku, no additional vacancies are planned, but new police officers who have participated in the internship can be recruited after their graduation.

The organization the changes have worried in advance those who have worked in special groups of the police, such as preventive activities, street gang groups, working with children and young people, and domestic violence activities.

Up until now, a separate preventive function has been part of the alert and monitoring unit, but now tasks and employees are partially transferred to the investigation unit as well.

“The goal is to eliminate overlapping activities by reorganizing tasks and to make operations more efficient based on information management and planning,” Liukku characterizes.

The police’s new information systems are used to form a comprehensive and situational picture and to ensure the allocation of resources. Functional overlaps and structural illogicalities are removed in the reform.

Liukku emphasizes that no individual functions are being discontinued. It’s about organizing tasks and resources and clarifying responsibilities.

In advance preventive activities have focused, among other things, on preventing radicalization, the Exit activity of breaking away from criminal gangs, and the Anchor activity, which aims to prevent crimes committed by young people at an early stage. The police department will also take care of these tasks in the future.

Helsinki police is dealing with the effects of international crime on a daily basis. This is especially related to the increasing supply of narcotics and the crimes connected to it. Basically, then we are dealing with organized crime.

“Fighting international organized crime is only possible when basic police activities are high-quality and efficient,” says Liukku, who has worked at Europol for seven years.

He also emphasizes the importance of police street gang work as part of the prevention of crimes related to children and young people.