Police | The government plans to increase the police’s ability to obtain and hand over classified information

Even the municipal decision-makers might make different decisions if they knew what the police know, estimates the head of the police department Tomi Vuori from the Ministry of the Interior.

Government intends to improve the exchange of police information between different authorities, especially for the fight against serious organized crime.

Obstacles to information exchange in crime prevention are intended to be removed. At the same time, the intention is to increase the police’s ability to hand over confidential information to various authorities in order to prevent crimes.

For this, clarity is needed on what information from other authorities the police can obtain and how to use it, and on the other hand, what information it itself can hand over to other authorities.

“The amount of information is not a problem these days, but who owns the information and who can use it and how,” says the head of the police department of the Ministry of the Interior Tom Vuori.

The mountain according to, the amount of gray area is currently large. The regulation on the release of information on the police’s own initiative has proven to be open to interpretation.

Vuori raises, for example, the licensing administration for firearms.

“The police know who has firearms. Some other authority knows that someone has mental health problems, but does this information need to be confronted? At what point does society draw the line between what is acceptable and what is not?”

He says that the issue is also significant in municipal decision-making. Municipal decision-makers might make different decisions if they knew what the police know.

Minister of the InteriorMari Rantanen (ps) organized an event on Monday, which presented, among other things, the preparation of legislation on the new police criminal intelligence that will start on Monday in the ministry.

Using the means of criminal intelligence, the police acquires, processes and analyzes information about activities that threaten internal security. According to Rantanen, intelligence makes it possible to deal with street gangs and organized crime more effectively than at present.

The police have identified a dozen different street gangs in Finland, which operate mainly in the capital region.

“More people have been sent to prison from there, and in that sense the situation is OK at the moment, but that does not mean that the phenomenon has disappeared,” Rantanen said.

The minister has also proposed enhanced body checks according to the Danish model, but according to him, the matter has not progressed. The matter is still under consideration, he said.

In the Ministry of the Interior on Monday, the study also started to change the regulation regarding the exchange of information by the police.

According to Vuori, the police use a threat assessment tool to collect information, for example, to combat school shootings. It is absolutely essential for its users that information is also obtained comprehensively.

“There is always data protection at the other end. Now we want the parliament to draw a line on what information can be used to fight crimes.”

The plan is to get the whole thing to parliament by the end of May. According to Vuori, experts are widely listened to, because we are here at the watershed of fundamental rights.

The mountain according to the police, it is also somewhat unclear to what extent information from open data can be used.

“We are talking about general supervision as well. Can I, for example, follow the conversation on social media channels and can I search for information from there in a targeted way and analyze it?”

Among other things, there is an ongoing investigation with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health about the extent to which the police should receive information from social and health authorities. According to Vuori, it is not self-evident, for example, that the police will be informed whether someone they are looking for is in the hospital or not.

“The police don’t want any overarching access to information rights, but it is important to define the rules of the game,” said Vuori.

In the same at the event, the Ministry of the Interior presented the restrictions on Finland’s asylum policy according to the government program. They are to be completed for the government’s presentations during the spring and autumn of next year.

“This is a messy package that has been divided into pieces because some issues require more clarification,” said the immigration department’s legislative director Riitta Koponen.

In addition, as a cost-saving measure, it is intended, among other things, to reduce the asylum seeker’s reception allowance to the minimum allowed by the Constitution and the Reception Directive.

According to Koponen, the money is currently a few hundred euros. Rantanen says that the amount is going to be reduced by 20 percent.

Based on the government program, the savings next year would be around 13 million euros.