Delivered in June 2020, the annual report of the ethics officer of the Ministry of the Interior, Christian Vigouroux, has only just been posted on Tuesday, February 16. Although in chosen terms, he is rather severe in recalling, in a “focus” on the maintenance of order, that “To exercise good judgment” is essential, “In the first place (for) the hierarchy”. All the more so when using the LBD, which “Is a substitute weapon for the lethal weapon and not a trivial tool”. Christian Vigouroux also recalls that the police and gendarmerie are there “To guarantee the conditions for the exercise of freedoms”, including that of demonstrating. The ethics officer recommends strengthening training, but also “The place of intelligence in the preparation of major devices during demonstrations” and, in terms of control, to add to the inspection services “Sapitors” outside the ministry. O. C.